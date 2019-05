As the weather heats up, Wendy’s wants to cool you down.

The popular fast food chain announced its 50 cent small Frosty deal is back.

While the Frosty size may be smaller than you’d like, at just 50 cents apiece you could buy a few.

Start collecting you quarters. Offer only for a limited time.

The jig is up. 50¢ Small Frosty is back! pic.twitter.com/xcBys2rg6D — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 6, 2019

