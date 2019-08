Scott Olson/Getty Images

Mark your calendar. The long-awaited return of Wendy's spicy chicken nuggets is almost over.

Wendy’s officials confirmed in a tweet that the spicy favorite will be back in all stores Monday.

You can thank the power of Twitter and Chance the Rapper for their return.

May they never leave us again.

Ok! Spicy Chicken Nuggets will now be back in all restaurants THIS MONDAY! Get ready. — Wendy's (@Wendys) August 8, 2019

