'We're coming after you:' Drug dealers arrested in sweep operation, sheriff says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - So far, 30 arrests have been made as part of a sweep operation targeting drug dealers and deputies say there's more to come, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Operation Deal Breaker, which began this summer, focused on drug deals in the West Volusia area, some of which took place near schools, parks, bus stops and in front of children, a news release said.

“To the drug dealers who want to use our streets as their own open-air drug markets, and drag down the quality of life for the honest, hardworking people of these neighborhoods, just know that we’re coming after you,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. “We’re not going to let up. You’re not going to know when we’re coming next, but we’re coming.”

Members of the West Volusia Narcotics Task Force and Deltona Narcotics Enforcement Team executed search warrants and arrest warrants Thursday, and conducted a reverse drug sale operation on South Clara Avenue in DeLand.

Deputies said they seized: three handguns, one stolen motorcycle, 14 grams of fentanyl, 14.4 grams of heroin, 36 grams of crack cocaine, 23.5 grams of methamphetamine, 31 Dilaudid pills, 36.5 oxycodone pills, 38 Xanax pills and 1 gram of morphine.

Below is the list, provided by authorities, of the 30 people arrested and the charges they face:

Lidesmond Baker, 40, of Orange City: armed trafficking in heroin, sale and delivery of heroin within 1,000 feet of a park, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tajh Curry, 29, of DeLand: sale of crack cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park, sale of cocaine and sale of Dilaudid and sale of a Schedule II substance.

Ian Dove, 32, of Orange City: trafficking in fentanyl, possession of heroin with intent to sell, possession of meth with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Levester Hill, 64, of DeLand: sale of crack cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park.

Eric Knox, 42, of DeLand: sale of a Schedule II substance within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of a Schedule II substance.

Cynthia Mackenzie, 39, of Orange City: sale and delivery of heroin within 1,000 feet of a park and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Beau Shanks, 41, of DeBary: sale and delivery of heroin within 1,000 feet of a park.

Destiny Thacker, 24, of Orange City: possession of hydromorphone with intent to sell.

Derrick Trice, 42, of DeLand: sale and delivery of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Clarence Waldon, 62, of DeLand: sale of crack cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park.

Shear Yarbrough, 66, of DeLeon Springs: sale and delivery of Dilaudid within 1,000 feet of a place of worship/business, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Steven Ritchie, 36: possession of meth, grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia; bond surrender on charges including possession of cocaine, meth, oxycodone, alprazolam and a Schedule IV substance with intent to sell.

Christina Dickinson, 28: possession of drug paraphernalia.

William Remelius, 36, of DeBary: sale and delivery of heroin.

David Treml, 48: attempted purchase of crack cocaine, possession of a Schedule IV substance and possession of a Schedule II substance.

Vincent Gesuele, 51: attempted purchase of crack cocaine and violation of probation (burglary).

Charles Barry, 64: attempted purchase of crack cocaine.

Kathleen Riley, 64: attempted purchase of crack cocaine.

Pedro De La Paz-Jaimes, 40: attempted purchase of crack cocaine.

Luis Nieves, 32: attempted purchase of crack cocaine and resisting a law enforcement officer without violence.

Christopher Treiber, 53: attempted purchase of crack cocaine.

Radames Martinez Burgos, 42: attempted purchase of crack cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jacob Spaunberg, 28: attempted purchase of crack cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation (battery on a law enforcement officer).

Michael Blackston, 37: attempted purchase of crack cocaine, possession of a Schedule IV substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Luis Acosta, 52: attempted purchase of crack cocaine, no driver’s license, providing a false name and parole violation warrant out of New York. Defendant is also a sex offender.

Douglas Kelley, 39: attempted purchase of crack cocaine and violation of probation (grand theft). Defendant is also a sex offender.

James McDonald, 60: attempted purchase of crack cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation (grand theft).

Erika Tompkins, 40: attempted purchase of crack cocaine, possession of Suboxone and violation of probation (possession of drug paraphernalia).

Ashton Desaussure, 32: sale of heroin.

Milton Plaza Jr., 46: attempted purchase of cocaine.

Deputies said warrants have been issued for the arrests of 13 more people:

Leo Britt Jr., 51, of DeLand: sale and delivery of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park.

Travis Fisher, 33, of Orange City: possession of heroin.

Felton Hill, 44, of DeLand: sale and delivery of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park.

Vondra Hill, 45, of DeLand: sale of crack cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park.

Anthony Knight, 51, of DeLand: sale and delivery of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park.

Shaun Krueger, 40, of DeLand: possession of crack cocaine.

Michaelangelo Lane, 34, of DeLeon Springs: sale and delivery of cocaine and Dilaudid.

Cornell McKenney Jr., 49, of DeLand: sale and delivery of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park.

Clarence Reddick Jr., 34, of DeLand: sale and delivery of Xanax and cannabis.

Antwon Smiley, 31, of DeLand: sale and delivery of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park.

Brent Stephens, 38, of DeLand: sale and delivery of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park.

James Stokes II, 31, of Astor: possession of meth.

Joseph Wesley, 63, of DeLand: sale and delivery of Dilaudid within 1,000 feet of a park.

