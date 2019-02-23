'We're working with them and try to lift them up': Students clean up Pine Hills community

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Dozens of students spent their Saturday morning cleaning up their Orange County neighborhood.

The county, along with Robinswood Middle School, hosted its third annual Archers' Service Day.

Assistant Principal Karla Hadley said the students were happy to spend part of their weekend volunteering to pick up trash.

"The kids are just very excited to help clean up the community," she said.

Students from area schools participated in the event.

After being divided into groups, they were provided gloves and garbage bags. The students were then given their assignments and took to the streets to pick up trash.

Organizers said this is all about taking pride in their neighborhood.

"We're working with them and try to lift them up to do things in the community, to help clean the community and make it a better place to live," Rosemarie Diehl, with the Robinswood Community Improvement Association, said.

