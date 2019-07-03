West Melbourne man gets life in prison for sexual battery on a child

Jonathan Prive, 31, received three consecutive life sentences for sexual battery on a child, other charges.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Jonathan Prive received three consecutive life sentences in a Brevard County court Wednesday after being convicted of multiple counts of sexual battery on a child.

Prive was convicted Monday on two counts of sexual battery on a child under 12, one count of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 12 and one count of unlawful traveling to meet a minor, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

The 31-year-old West Melbourne man was arrested in the fall of 2013 after a Brevard County Sheriff's Office investigation of another suspect showed correspondence with Prive in which the two talked about sexually abusing a young child together.

After detectives arrested that suspect, Michael Glascock, they used his email account to arrange a meeting with Prive under the pretense of sexually abusing the child again.

Ahead of the scheduled meeting, officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested Prive. When questioned, Prive admitted to sexually abusing children in the past and planning to do so again in the future, Florida Today reported.

"I'm grateful for the hard work of the Brevard County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Homeland Security in this case," said Assistant State Attorney Kathryn Speicher in a statement. "The evidence they gathered allowed the jury to convict Mr. Prive and ensure he'll never walk free again. I'm hopeful this result will finally afford a sense of closure to the victim."

Glascock was sentenced to life in prison in February 2015.

