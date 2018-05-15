West Melbourne mother indicted in death of twin newborns

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. - The Brevard County grand jury indicted a 30-year-old mother suspected of killing a pair of healthy twins she gave birth to at her West Melbourne duplex home, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

The indictment means Rachael Lynn Thomas faces two formal first-degree murder charges in connection with the deaths of the infants, listed by investigators as Baby Jane and John Doe.

[READ: 'It's cold and it's blue:' Mom accused of killing twin newborns cries in 911 call]

She remains held without bond at the Brevard County Jail Complex in Sharpes.

Thomas called 9-1-1 shortly after delivering the babies on April 15. West Melbourne police responded and found a newborn child unresponsive. Officers searching around the home then found another baby – deceased – hidden in a trash bin beneath a bag of kitty litter.

Thomas told officers that she did not know she was pregnant. Autopsies revealed that the twins were at 38 weeks. Thomas was arrested April 18 and charged with first-degree murder.

[READ: Woman who gave birth on toilet charged with killing newborn twins]

The grand jury met Tuesday and heard from several witnesses, including investigators before returning the indictment.

Discussions of whether the state will pursue the death penalty in the case could also take place in coming weeks. Thomas will have a court appearance Wednesday at the Brevard County Jail Complex.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.