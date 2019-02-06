West Orange choral director wins 2019 Grammy Educator Award

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Though Grammy Awards aren't until Sunday night on CBS, some awards have already been handed out, including the Grammy Educator Award to West Orange High School's choral director, Dr. Jeffery Redding.

The award was created to recognize current educators who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education.



After becoming a top 10 finalist for the Grammy Educator Award Redding spoke to News 6 ahead of the announcement.

For more than two decades, Redding, an Orange County native, has been impacting the lives of children through music.

"This is where I choose to serve, and I want to give back to, not only my community, all the communities, because someone has always had a part in my success," Redding said.

Redding has received recognitions numerous times, including Teacher of the Year and international choir director awards. He's conducted at Lincoln Center in New York and in Italy.

Redding told CBS News his students motivate him every day and he's proud to share his passion with the world.

"I am nothing without them," he said. "I can't make chairs sing."

As the 2019 Grammy Educator Award winner Redding will be flown to Los Angeles to attend the 61st Annual Grammy Awards this Sunday to receive the Music Educator Award at a ceremony during Grammy Week. He also receives a $10,000 personal honorarium.

