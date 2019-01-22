West Orange coach accused of hitting wife in head with wrought iron frame

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - A West Orange High School football coach was arrested on a domestic violence charge after he hit his wife in the back of the head with a wrought iron decorative frame, leaving her bloody and disoriented, according to the Winter Garden Police Department.

Police said the couple's son flagged down an officer shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday, saying that his father, 44-year-old Robert Head, hit his mother.

When officers arrived at the home on Turningwind Lane, they said they found the victim holding a blood-soaked paper towel to the back of her head. She also had blood in her hair and on the back of her shirt, according to the report.

The victim was awake and speaking but appeared to be confused and had trouble remembering what happened, police said. There was a wooden decorative frame with wrought iron that had a corner missing from it lying next to her, according to the affidavit.

Police said the victim was hesitant to tell them what happened, but eventually admitted that the couple had been arguing and she threw a plastic plate at Head then as she was walking away from him, he struck her in the back of the head with the decorative piece.

The decorative piece had what appeared to be blood stains on it, the screws that secured the wrought iron onto the wooden frame had been knocked loose and the metal was bent inward, the report said.

Police said the couple's bedroom was disheveled from the disturbance, with sheets on the floor -- and vases, a bedpost and a candlestick broken. The candlestick was found with what appeared to be the victim's hair on it, according to the affidavit.

Head was arrested Monday on a domestic violence charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, records show. He had fled the home Sunday before authorities arrived, police said.

Several students spoke to News 6 before class started on Tuesday, saying the arrest of their head coach was surprising.

"I think he's a great guy. He's always had a lot of positive attitude toward the school and brought good things for the football team," senior Jonathan Ozdenir said.

Officials from Orange County Public Schools confirmed that Head is both the head football coach and a physical education teacher at the school.

"Mr. Head did self-report the arrest and his administrative leave is pending the outcome of today’s court appearance," the statement read.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

