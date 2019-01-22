West Orange High football coach arrested on domestic violence charge, records show

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - The football coach at West Orange High School was arrested early Monday morning on a domestic violence charge, according to the Winter Garden Police Department.

Robert Head, 44, was taken into custody on a warrant for a domestic violence charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, the arrest affidavit said.

The Florida High School Athletic Association lists Head as West Orange High School's football coach. He's also listed on the school's website.

He was booked into the Orange County Jail at 4:37 a.m. As of 8 p.m. Monday, he had not bonded out.

Further details about his arrest were not immediately available. Check back for more details on this developing story.

