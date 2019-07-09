Westridge Middle School dean accused of molesting students

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A dean at Westridge Middle School was arrested Tuesday, two months after students accused him of inappropriately touching them, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

An incident report obtained by News 6 in May said that Milly Michel inappropriately touched male students or offered to pay them to see their genitalia.

The alleged victims, four 14-year-old boys, described multiple different incidents to authorities.

One boy said he was walking back from lunch on April 18 when Michel grabbed him over his pants and said, "Damn, you are packing," according to the incident report.

The victims described similar incidents of Michel begging to see their genitalia, often while they were in his vehicle, records show.

In one instance, Michel said he would "hook up" the victim with the girl of his choice and in other instances, he offered to pay the victims, according to a warrant.

The victims all said they denied Michel's requests and asked him to stop.

Records show that two 911 calls were placed about the accusations, one on May 10 and the other was the next day. The first caller said one of the victims told her that Milly had been trying to touch him inappropriately.

The second call was from a woman who said she was chaperoning a school trip when one of the other teachers told her about the accusations.

"I just know it's been numerous times," the woman said.

Michel, who was an acting dean at the school, was suspended with pay when the allegations first surfaced.

Michel, 29, was arrested Tuesday on four counts of lewd or lascivious molestation, four counts of offenses against students by an authority figure and two counts of false imprisonment.

Westridge Middle School principal Matt Turner sent a recorded message to the campus community on Tuesday.

"I wanted to let you know that today we received an update from law enforcment and as a result of their investigation, an arrest was made this morning. Please know that he has not been in any classroom

or been on school property since being placed on administrative leave. As a result of the arrest, you may see media reports. Although I cannot discuss employee matters, please be assured that we are aware

of the charges and it's being addressed by the district. The safety of our students and staff is always my top priority," Turner said in the message.

Anyone who had an inappropriate encounter with Michel is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

