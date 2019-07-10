Westridge Middle teacher accused of molesting students appears in court

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A program assistant at Westridge Middle School faced a judge Wednesday, a day after he was arrested when deputies say students accused him of inappropriately touching them.

An incident report obtained by News 6 in May said that Milly Michel, 29, who was originally identified by authorities as an acting dean at the school, inappropriately touched male students or offered to pay them to see their genitalia.



Michel was arrested Tuesday and is charged with four counts of lewd or lascivious molestation, four counts of offenses against students by an authority figure and two counts of false imprisonment.

On Wednesday, a judge set Milly Michel's bail at $30,900.

Michel held his head down in court as a judge read his charges. He's not allowed to have any contact with the alleged victims or any children under 18 and can't possess any firearms, as part of his bail terms.

Michel's lawyer asked the judge for a lower bond in court Wednesday. His lawyer argued that he should get a reasonable bond since he doesn't have a criminal history. Michel told the judge he lives with his wife and assists with their rent. News 6 has learned that Michel's wife is also pregnant.

No one answered at a listed address for Michel, but close friends and family members spoke highly of his community involvement Wednesday.

News 6 has learned Michel was a worship leader and active at several churches over the years in Orlando. One church where Michel previously visited released a statement reading in part “He has never had a role or a position in our church involving minors." The statement also said, “We are saddened and dismayed by the allegations and we hope and pray that they are not true.”

News 6 also tracked down Michel’s personnel file from Orange County Public Schools. Records show Michel was briefly relieved of duty, then issued a written reprimand back in February of 2016 for failure to report. School officials say he was aware of a boy and girl engaging in sexual encounters. School records also show Michel was given a written notice in August of 2017 for not properly documenting his vacation time and sick time.

Michel has worked for OCPS since 2014. He also previously worked at Jones High School.



Anyone who may have had an inappropriate encounter with Michel is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

