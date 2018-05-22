Wet weather creates pothole problem in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The continued wet weather across the Orlando area is causing problems for area roads, especially potholes.

Potholes can form after water seeps through cracks in the asphalt.

"You can look at my hubcaps. It's all scratched up," driver Jessica Fernandez said. "Just one of those things where I got to duck and drive, just because they're all over the place."

Potholes on South Keller Road and Millenia Boulevard from John Young Parkway to Conroy Road are plaguing Orlando. In Winter Springs problem potholes have popped up on Willa Springs Drive.

"They're all over the place," driver Eduardo Rey said. "It's pretty bad. We're not talking about a couple ditches here and there."

In Orange County, public works officials said they've seen the number of potholes go down from more than 6,000 during the fiscal year ending in 2015 to about 1,900 so far this fiscal year, which ends in 2018.

With more rain in the forecast, county leaders said they'll continue to keep a close eye on the roads for potential issues. Wet weather is expected through the holiday weekend.

Orange County leaders are urging anyone who sees a pothole to report it through the county's app, OCFL 311, which can be downloaded here.

