Whale shark spotted off coast of Florida

Members of a charter fishing trip had a whale of a time Friday when they spotted a whale shark just south of the Juno Beach pier.

Captain Johnny from Blue Heron Fishing Charters said the whale shark appeared to be about 25 to 30 feet long.

At the time of the encounter, the fishing boat was in about 110 feet of water, Captain Johnny told CBS12 News.

"It was an amazing experience," Captain Johnny said. "Once in a lifetime, maybe even five lifetimes. Forever grateful."

Video of the animal shows it slowly approaching the boat.



