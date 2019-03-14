What do you do if you think your iPhone has been hacked?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Apple Public Relations supplied a list of resources to help customers be aware of scammers and protect themselves.

Those tips include:

If you see a message while browsing the web that your iPhone, Mac or other Apple device has a virus, or someone claiming to be from Apple calls and asks for your account name and password, you’re likely the target of a scam.

Scammers use any means they can- - fake emails, pop-up ads, text messages, even phone calls- -to try to trick you into sharing personal information, such as your Apple ID password or credit card information.

Apple said if a customer ever thinks they may have been targeted by a scammer, something seems suspicious, or they receive a phishing call, email, or text message posing as Apple, the company wants to hear about it.

They can email reportphishing@apple.com.

Apple said the company also provides a number of tips on how to better secure data on devices here, including turning on two-factor authentication to protect your Apple ID.

Apple said they report issues such as these to the authorities and work together with them to help stop scammers who are targeting its customers.

