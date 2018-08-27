What does a blinking yellow arrow mean?

AVALON PARK, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Ever approach an intersection and wonder why the left turn arrow is blinking yellow? Well, Kate of Avalon asked just that.

These flashing left turn arrows are there simply for our convenience and to keep traffic moving. When approaching a flashing left turn arrow, it’s indicating that you are allowed to make a left turn there.

However, the opposing traffic will always have the right of way prior to you making your left turn. This simply allows you to make that left turn when traffic is not present.

This left turn is to be completed in one solid motion. So starting and ending your left turn should be done all in one. Waiting at the stop bar, slowly moving into the intersection and then waiting there is not the proper way to conduct a left turn.

You have to be cautious just like when doing anything with your car. Making this left turn can result in a serious crash if you violate opposing traffic's right of way. If done safely, however, this not only eases traffic but can make your commute a little quicker.



