What is a 'fix-it ticket' and what do you need to do if you get one?

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

No one really wants a traffic ticket, but did you know there are different types of citations that require different actions?

Dana of Hunters Creek asked, “What is a fix-it ticket?”

Well a fix-it ticket, or what I like to call a compliance ticket, requires further action rather than just paying it and moving on. These type of tickets are issued for minor violations usually being a faulty equipment notice or some type of administrative issue.

There are several violations that can result in these type of traffic tickets. Here are just a few:

- Failure to display driver's license on demand

- No proof of insurance

- Unsafe equipment

- Expired license

- Expired registration

The catch, complying with the requirements of the ticket will always have a better outcome. Too often, I have seen drivers think that since it's a minor ticket they don’t have to worry about it, when in fact these tickets carry the same consequences as a normal ticket.

Comply or be suspended.



