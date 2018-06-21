What to know about new facial recognition technology at Orlando International Airport

International travelers are scanned by the U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP) Biometric Entry and Exit Program facial recognition technology at Orlando International Airport.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando International Airport has been selected as the first airport to fully deploy a new type of facial recognition technology for international travelers coming through its gates.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority Board voted in April to implement the U.S. Customs & Border Protection Biometric Entry and Exit Program at OIA beginning May 20. Officials are still in the process of fully implementing the technology.

So what does this mean for international travelers?

The technology aims to make the arrival and departure process easier for international passengers by eliminating the need to repeatedly show boarding passes and passports. Instead, the facial recognition device, or camera, scans the passenger's face and matches it to historical images in the Virtual Private Cloud.

So far, the software is being used for passengers boarding British Airways flights to the United Kingdom and has managed to reduce the boarding process to less than 15 minutes, according to a news release.

“Customer satisfaction is always our top priority and the goal of the Board is to make the journey through Orlando International Airport as enjoyable as possible,” GOAA chairman Frank Kruppenbacher said. “This program will benefit our more than 6 million annual international passengers by delivering a simpler travel process.”

As the technology continues to be rolled out, here's what you need to know about how it works and how it aims to ease international travel.

How does the biometric entry-exit system work?

The technology differs slightly in how it works during the exit and entry process.

For exit, CBP generates a biometric template of the historical images of travelers for a flight and temporarily stores them in the Virtual Private Cloud. Each passenger will stand for a photo near the departure gate. That photo, captured by a camera operated by airport authorities, will be matched to one of the photos in the database to verify the traveler's identity.

For entry, CBP will create a photo gallery of travelers expected to arrive in the U.S. When the traveler gets to an inspection booth, the device will take his or her photo and match it to one in the gallery to verify the traveler's identity. The traveler will then be sent to baggage claim or for further inspection, depending on the passenger's reason for traveling.

Where can travelers expect to see the technology?

The system will be added at 30 OIA gates that have international departures and at CBP checkpoints in the airport's two Federal Inspection Stations.

How long does the facial recognition process take?

Officials from CBP claim the facial recognition verification process takes less than two seconds and has a 99 percent matching rate.

Can I opt out?

The Associated Press reports that U.S. citizens can opt out of having CBP scan their face, but policy could change to require U.S. citizens to provide a photograph prior to entering or leaving the country.

How much will it cost?

The GOAA board has approved $4 million in funding to add the facial recognition technology. The funding will be provided by the Capital Expenditures Funds.

Are other airports using this technology?

While OIA is the first airport planning to fully implement facial recognition, the technology is also being used on a smaller scale at airports in Miami, Atlanta, New York, San Diego, Las Vegas and Chicago.

