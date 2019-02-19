What to know about Vatican Summit

Later this week, the Vatican will be hosting a Protection of Minors in the Church summit, which will be held from Thursday to Sunday.

There will be 190 dignitaries from around the world who will be in attendance, including Pope Francis.

Below is an overview of the speakers and schedule for the summit.



Speakers

Federico Lombardi - Former director of the Holy See Press Office and president of the Joseph Ratzinger-Benedetto XVI Foundation.

Valentina Alazraki - A Mexican journalist who has covered the Vatican since 1974.

Card. Blasé J. Cupich - Archbishop of Chicago and member of the Congregation for Bishops and of the Congregation for Catholic Education.

Linda Ghisoni - Undersecretary for the Laity of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life. She is also a professor at the Faculty of Canon Law of the Pontifical Gregorian University.

Card. Ruben Salazar Gomez - Archbishop of Bogota, Columbia, and president of the Latin American Episcopal Council.

Card. Oswald Gracias - Archbishop of Bombay, India, and president of the Episcopal Conference of India.

Card. Reinhard Marx - Archbishop of Munich and Freising, Germany, and president of the Bishops’ Conference of the European Community.

Sr. Veronica Openibo - Born in Nigeria, she is the elected leader of the Society of the Holy Child Jesus.

Charles J. Scicluna - Archbishop of Malta.

Card. Luis Antonio Tagle - Archbishop of Manila, Philippines.

Schedule

Each day will have a different theme. Thursday’s will be responsibility, Friday will be accountability and Saturday will be transparency. Sunday will be a Eucharistic celebration to end the summit.

For the schedule, click here.

