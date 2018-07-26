What's better than free beer? More free beer. Busch Gardens extends deal another month

TAMPA, Fla. - What's better than free beer at a Florida theme park? More free beer at a Florida theme park.

If you loved Busch Gardens' free beer offer this summer, you'll be thrilled to know that the park announced plans to continue the promotion through most of next month.

Now through Aug. 24, customers -- who are of age, of course -- can enjoy up to two complimentary 7-ounce beers per day at the Tampa Bay park's Garden Gate Cafe.

[RELATED STORIES: These are the best theme parks in the world | Take a virtual ride on the top 5 roller coasters in Orlando]

If Aug. 24 rolls around and you just haven't had enough beer, Busch Gardens is continuing the brewed celebrations with its Bier Fest, which begins Aug. 25.

The festival, which will showcase more than 100 beers from breweries across the world, will run every weekend through Sept. 16, including Labor Day, according to park officials.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.