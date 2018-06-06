Watch News 6 Now: I-4 bridge cracks, free generator contest, gator knockout video

Gator knockout

A gator trapper in Ocoee was knocked out cold as a giant reptile made it clear that it didn’t want to be moved. Watch the full video of the gator’s hit that knocked the man to the ground.

Officer's Facebook posts

An award-winning Orlando police officer is now under fire after he was accused of using racial slurs in some of his Facebook posts. Find out what action the department is taking following the allegations.

3 missing kids

The search for three missing Orlando-area children continues Wednesday afternoon. Get a full description of a 16-year-old girl last seen in Apopka. You can also share information about a missing 15-year-old Casselberry girl and a Bushnell girl last seen near the community center.

Want a free generator?

Brevard's youngest inmate

A 13-year-old boy might be the youngest inmate at the Brevard County Jail right now. Read the allegations that led to his adult attempted murder charge.

I-4 bridge cracks

Several cracks were found under a busy bridge in downtown Orlando. Find out what county officials are doing to fix the issue and learn how it might impact your daily commute.

Oviedo hole

Work began Wednesday to fix a hole that’s caused problems for Oviedo drivers using part of State Road 434. Find out what led to the opening in the road and see how it’s being fixed.

Pulse remembrance

It’s been almost two years since the tragic mass shooting at Pulse nightclub that left 49 people dead and dozens of others injured. Plans, including details on when and where an exhibit to remember the victims will open, have been announced.

Medical marijuana

The statewide debate over smoking marijuana for medicinal purposes continues as judge’s decision could make the state’s ban on it unconstitutional. Some environmental groups are now taking action.

Stormy Wednesday

Some strong storms are moving through the Orlando area, bringing heavy rain and lightning in certain areas. Get a live look at Central Florida's radar and find out if the wet weather will continue by watching News 6's meteorologist Candace Campos' forecast.

