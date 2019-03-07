Wheelchairs 4 Kids has 'Wheely Fun Day' zip lining at Gatorland

ORLANDO, Fla. - Wheelchairs 4 Kids had a “Wheely Fun Day” zip lining, petting alligators and riding through the swamps at Gatorland on Saturday.

The event welcomed 15 children and their family members to zip line on Gator Gauntlet, explore the woods on the Stompin’ Gator Off-Road Adventure ride and meet some scaled creatures.

Madeline Robinson, executive director of Wheelchairs 4 Kids, said she was grateful the children and their families were given the opportunity to participate in activities that are believed to be physically impossible for them.

“Taking our kids to Gatorland to zip line was absolutely amazing," Robinson said. "Our inclusion program, Wheely Fun Days, gives our kids the chance to partake in activities just like any other kid, and that’s what makes our events that much more exciting.”

The children were excited to meet four resident reptiles of Gatorland, including a monitor lizard and baby alligators. They also got to see some goats.

Wheelchairs 4 Kids works on improving the lives of children with physical disabilities by providing wheelchairs, assistive devices and home and vehicle modifications for the parents free of charge. To learn more about the organization or to help, visit its website or call 727-946-0963.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.