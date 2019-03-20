When can you fish without a license in 2019?

To legally fish in Florida you have to have a fishing license, but there are certain days each year where you can fish license-free.

Free fishing days are a great way to get out there and try fishing. If you like it, you can buy an annual license.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has deemed the following dates as license-free fishing days:

April 6-7 (freshwater)

June 1-2 (saltwater)

June 8-9 (freshwater)

Sept. 7 (saltwater)

Nov. 30 (saltwater)

The following individuals are exempt from needing a recreational fishing license:

Youth under 16 years of age

Resident seniors age 65 or older with proof of age or residency or possessing an optional Resident 65+ Hunt/Fish Certificate

Those freshwater fishing in your county of residence on your homestead (or the homestead of your spouse or minor child), or if you are a minor child freshwater fishing or hunting on the homestead of your parent.

For more exemptions, click here.



