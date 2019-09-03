When schools, universities will go back to normal after Hurricane Dorian

A school district in Indiana spent $47,000 installing stop arm cameras on all of its buses this summer.

After nearly a week of being held hostage by slow moving and unpredictable Hurricane Dorian, Central Florida schools and universities are working to get classes going again.

Some school districts have already planned for make up days others are working with the Florida Department of Education to schedule makeup hurricane days.

Below are the latest scheduled released by Central Florida public school districts and universities. This story will be updated as officials announce changes.

University of Central Florida

UCF will remain closed through Thursday and reopen Friday.

The nearly 120 students who were required to move into campus ride-out locations in anticipation of hurricane-force winds have been permitted to return to their residence halls. Police, fire and medical assistance will be able to respond in the anticipated conditions in the event any of those students requires emergency assistance, a UCF police spokesperson said.

For updates information for UCF students, parents and staff, click here.

Rollins College

The Rollins College campus will reopen on Thursday with classes resuming on Friday.

Students will receive info from their school with info about Friday's class schedule.

Keiser University

Normal schedule on Wednesday for Orlando campuses. Keiser University campuses in Melbourne in Daytona Beach will remain closed until Thursday. Students, staff and faculty should visit www.keiseruniversity.edu or call 1-877-353-4737 for updates.

Brevard County

Brevard Public Schools will remain closed through Thursday and officials anticipate opening Friday.

"Once it passes and we can evaluate the status of our schools, we will make a determination on when it is safe for our staff and students to return," Superintendent Mark Mullins said in a news release.

Flagler County

All schools are closed through Thursday.

Flagler School officials will evaluate reopening schools and resuming normal operations after the storm has passed, according to a news release.

Volusia County

All schools are closed through Thursday. The Superintendent Search Community Forum on Thursday night is canceled. The VCCPTA Welcome Back Breakfast on Friday is also canceled.

Lake County

Lake County schools are closed through Thursday but a re-opening date has not yet been announced. The district will send out an update on social media and the website when that decision is made.

Orange County

OCPS schools and offices will reopen Thursday. Student athletics will be determined at each schools' discretion except for football. Freshman and JV football is canceled and may be rescheduled. Varsity football will be moved from Friday night to Monday.

Osceola County

Osceola County schools will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 4, for Hurricane Dorian. All Osceola district schools will reopen on Thursday, Sept. 5.



Marion County

Marion County schools will remained closed through Friday.

Seminole County

All SCPS athletic activities are canceled through Sunday. Practices may resume as soon as schools are open for student attendance.

Polk County

PCPS schools and offices are scheduled to reopen Thursday.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.