White powder causes hazmat scare at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hazmat crews responded to Orlando International Airport early Wednesday after a suspicious white powder was found in a passenger's bag.

Orlando Police say a worker with United Airlines made the discovery in a plastic bag just after midnight.

Investigators discovered the bag belonged to a passenger who was originally set to fly to Orlando but instead ended up rerouted to Ft. Lauderdale after missing his initial connection.

Crews put on special protective suits to examine the powder. They later determined it to be Amodiaquine, a drug used to treat malaria.

Fire and hazmat crews cleared the scene around 3:00am.

