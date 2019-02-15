White woman accused of threatening black deputy with KKK during DUI arrest

DeLAND, Fla. - A white woman stopped on suspicion of drunken driving in Florida told a black deputy she would have the Ku Klux Klan burn crosses on his yard.

Now 53-year-old Julie Edwards faces additional charges of resisting and threatening an officer.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says the deputy responded to a report of a disturbance last week and found Edwards backing up into the driveway of her home in DeLand. An arrest report says Edwards smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and was unsteady on her feet.

Deputies posted body camera video in which Edwards can be heard making racist comments.

"KKK's got your (expletive), boy," Edwards said, according to the video.

She also asked the deputy if he'd ever been "whipped on a whipping post," video showed.

Her attorney in the public defender's office didn't respond Friday to an email seeking comment.



