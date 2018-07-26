Why are Republicans, Democrats going after the Puerto Rican vote?

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Leaders of both the Republican and Democratic parties of Osceola County agree on one thing: Puerto Rican voters will play a huge role during this year's elections.

"That's why we want to make sure they're educated and they know about our candidates and what our candidates have to offer," said Mark Oxner, the Osceola County Republican Party chairman.

"We truly believe that in order to move this blue wave and actually swing a lot of these seats to Democrats, it's going to be based on the hands of our Puerto Rican buddies," said Jeffrey Rivera, the Osceola County Democratic Party chairman.

Rivera said the Democratic party is focused on the August primaries. He said volunteers with several organizations are going into Puerto Rican communities and restaurants to educate people on the parties' messages and get them registered to vote.

"They are registering, sometimes, anywhere from a handful to 20, 30 (people) a day," Rivera said.

Rivera believes Puerto Rican voters in Central Florida, specifically Orange and Osceola counties, will have a big impact on the elections. He adds people who are still on the island also play a huge role.

"You have to target them out there too and continue to provide the help because all of that is going to make a big impact together," Rivera said.

Oxner said the Republican party is waiting to find out who the candidates are for the November general election. He adds once the primaries are over, the organization will start focusing on getting the Puerto Rican vote.

"We're going to be hitting very hard with our governor candidate, with the cabinet candidates, and with our local candidates and get our message out there how the Republican party is the party that the Hispanic community and the entire Osceola community should vote for," Oxner said.

Oxner adds that educating Puerto Rican voters on the Republican message will be a top priority.

"That's what we want to get out to the voters is how much the Republicans have done for the Puerto Rican community and how much we're going to continue to do if we're elected," Oxner said.

The Osceola County supervisor of elections said there is no way to know how many Puerto Rican voters there are in the county. Officials said almost 5,000 voters identified as Hispanic registered to vote this year.

Janat Rosario has lived in Osceola County for 30 years. She said family members who left the island after Hurricane Maria now live with her and are excited to vote in the upcoming elections.

"They're going to vote and they're going to contribute to the state and to the country," Rosario said.

