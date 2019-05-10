Why was George Clooney in Brevard County?

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch and the moon landing, the Kennedy Space Center held a dinner to honor the historic mission.

Actor George Clooney and human rights lawyer Amal Clooney attended the event Thursday.

The 50th anniversary of the moon landing is in July.

Earlier on Thursday, Jeff Bezos said he is going to send a spaceship to the moon.

Bezos said his company, Blue Origin, will land a robotic ship the size of a small house carrying four rovers on the moon.

