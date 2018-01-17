Noor Salman, widow of Pulse nightclub gunman, to appear in federal court

ORLANDO, Fla. - The widow of Pulse nightclub gunman Omar Mateen will be back in a federal courtroom in Orlando for three days of new hearings.

A closed motion hearing is scheduled to begin Wednesday afternoon for Noor Salman.

The hearings come ahead of her trial, which is set to begin in March.

Details of what will be discussed during the hearings have not been released.

Salman faces charges of aiding a foreign terrorist organization and obstruction of justice. She was arrested seven months after her husband opened fire at the Orlando gay nightclub in 2016, killing 49 people and injuring dozens more.

