Wife charged in UCF executive's stabbing death granted jail visitation with kids

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Winter Park woman accused of killing her husband in their home will now be allowed to have visits at jail with her two children.

Danielle Redlick was back in court Tuesday morning. An Orange County judge granted Redlick's motion to allow jail visits from her two children.

Judge Dan Traver said the visits would only be allowed with the supervision of a court-appointed guardian.

Redlick's two children have an emergency temporary guardian from the Department of Children and Families. According to the state, her husband's sisters have filed to be the children's temporary guardians.

The state also argued the two children will be witnesses during Redlick's trial and requested they have no contact with their mother.

During the hearing, the judge also granted Redlick the ability to be represented by public defenders.

Redlick is charged in the death of 65-year-old Michael Redlick, who worked as director of the University of Central Florida's sports business management program. According to an arrest report, he was stabbed to death at his Winter Park home on Jan. 12.

Detectives say Redlick claimed her husband had inflicted his fatal wound by stabbing himself and then waited 11 hours to call for help.

She is being held without bond and is facing charges of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.