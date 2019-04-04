Wife's April Fool's Day prank on husband goes viral

GREEN BAY, Wis. - This wife knew just how to prank her husband on April Fool’s Day, and all she needed was a ton of Amazon shipping boxes.

Huge stacks of Amazon shipping boxes were waiting for her husband at the front door when he arrived home.

Maureen Pritchard showed off her brilliant plan in a now-viral Facebook post.

“I got him good!” she wrote in the post. “When he saw me recording out the window I thought he realized that it was a joke, but when he came inside he kept asking, “What IS all that?!?” I had to explain that it was 6 months of saved boxes, from us, my parents and my sister!”

Not only her husband was fooled, but also those passing by her house that day.

"You have no idea how many people slowed down or stopped in front of our house all day today!" Pritchard said.

Since April 1, Pritchard’s post has been shared more than 3,200 times.



