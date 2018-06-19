Wig-wearing gunman robs New Smyrna Beach Denny's, police say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Customers at a Denny's restaurant said a wig-wearing gunman hardly made a sound when he stole cash from the register Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m., police said the man pretended to order food before pulling out a gun and demanding money. Investigators said the man took off on foot and they are reviewing surveillance video. Officers were also seen turning potential customers away as they continued to investigate throughout the day.

Air One tried searching for the robber, who is described as a black man last seen wearing a curly wig, a light-colored shirt and tan pants. No one was hurt.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the New Smyrna Beach Police Department at 386-424-2220.

