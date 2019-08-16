Wild to mild: What kind of coaster rider are you?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Roller coasters in Central Florida range from wild to mild, giving a coaster experience to even the most nervous of coaster riders. For National Roller Coaster Day, see what kind of rider you are, and what rides in Central Florida might be worth a try.

The Screamer

Disney

Doesn't matter how many times you've gone on the ride, you're going to scream your head off. You know about the drop on Expedition Everest or how Revenge of the Mummy will rush you backward, but you're still going to belt out a few shrieks because that's half the fun. You need a ride with a bit of a rush, but nothing too daring. Try Big Thunder Mountain or Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

The Benchwarmer

A 90-foot drop is not your cup of tea but Mad Tea Party at Disney's Magic Kingdom is up your alley. You're probably the person who holds everyone's stuff and waves at them as they're rushing down the coaster, glad you opted out of the thrill. Ride times mean break time for you or an opportunity to catch Universal's Superstar Parade. It's all about artistry and storytelling for you when it comes to amusement parks. Peter Pan's Flight or Under the Sea, Journey of the Little Mermaid are probably two adventures that you're willing to go on.

The Nervous-Laugher

Care to take on the scariest roller coaster in the park? You might let out a nervous chuckle before boarding, but you’re not turning down the ride. The Incredible Hulk Coaster at Islands of Adventure or Busch Gardens’ Sheikra might force some nervous laughter, but you’ll know the butterflies will be in your belly for just a moment. You’re the type that may be nervous in line but you know the thrill will be worth it. Consider yourself a casual rider. SeaWorld’s Manta or Fun Spot’s SkyCoaster are probably fun rides giving you the (calculated) thrill you seek.

The Handraiser

Loops, dips or drops don’t make a difference, your hands are always up. You don’t just love the thrill of roller coasters, you look at how you can make every ride experience even more fun. You get sore from a trip to a theme park because you keep your hands up the entire ride. The arm whiplash doesn’t even bother you as you fly through Disney’s Hollywood Studios Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. With your need for speed and thrills, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit at Universal’s Studios or Slinky Dog Dash at Disney’s Hollywood Studios are worthy of your hand-raising glory.

The Veteran

The more daring the ride, the better. Island of Adventure’s The Hulk probably looks like a snooze fest to you and you can get through Busch Gardens’ Sheikra without even a squeal. You’re the type who won’t get bored of even the most thrilling rides but probably know where all the cameras are for your planned photo ops. You look forward to any new roller coasters, ready to claim your spot on the front row. You’re probably a frequent rider at Animal Kingdom’s Expedition Everest and on top of major theme park announcements.

If you’re not sure which rider you are, take our quiz below to find out. Make sure to share your answer in the comments.

