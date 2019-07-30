Record summer shaping up for Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. - More than 4.3 million passengers went through Orlando International Airport in May, launching what is shaping up to be a record-breaking summer for Florida's busiest airport.

Airport officials said Monday that passenger traffic at the airport increased 8% in May from the previous year.

The airport had 3.7 million domestic travelers and almost 615,000 international passengers in May. The number of international passengers increased by 15% from the previous year.

Airport officials in part credit the growth to an increase in the number of available seats on flights out of Orlando compared to last year.



