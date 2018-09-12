Will you ride Florida's tallest launch coaster?

TAMPA, Fla. - Is Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Florida’s thrill leader? It’s trying to solidify that position with the announcement of a new multi-launch coaster coming this spring.

Tigris will “catapult riders through an exhilarating array of looping twists with forward and backward motion, breath-taking drops, a 150-foot skyward surge, and an inverted heartline roll, all at more than 60 miles per hour,” said Busch Gardens in a press release.

There’s 1,800 feet of steel track to mimic the agility of the world’s largest and most powerful cat – the tiger.

“Tigris will be a strong addition to our family of world-class thrill rides. With three intensely exciting launch points, this ride is unlike anything we have in our coaster collection,” said Stewart Clark, president and general manager of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. “This new attraction is a testament to our continuing investment in the park, and bringing new and innovative experiences to our guests.”

While in line for the new ride, you can learn about the plight of tigers in the wild and what conservationists are doing to help save them.

Busch Gardens isn’t stopping there. A second new thrill ride will be coming to the Gwazi area in 2020.

