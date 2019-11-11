Windermere High target of social media threat, principal says

WINDERMERE, Fla. - Extra security has been added on campus after a threat about Windermere High School was posted on social media Monday, according to Orange County Public Schools.

Details of the threat have not been released, but it did mention the school's sixth period.

Principal Doug Guthrie sent out a call to the campus community Monday afternoon.

"We immediately notified law enforcement and they are investigating. We are currently in sixth period and all students are safe and staff are safe. Out of an abundance of caution, we do have extra security on campus," Guthrie said in the recorded message. "We take all reports very seriously, as the safety and security of our students and staff is my top priority."

Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they do not believe the school was put on lockdown/

No further details were immediately available.

