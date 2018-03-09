Winds force evacuation of firefighters battling Daytona Beach house fire

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Firefighters had to switch gears while battling flames at a house fire after winds fueled the flames Thursday, officials said.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department said firefighters arrived to 1124 Lakewood Park Drive to find a one-story home fully engulfed.

Daytona Beach firefighters said as they, along with Holly Hilly firefighters, aggressively worked to get the fire under control, high winds fueled the flames and they were instructed to immediately evacuate the home.

Crews then went into defensive mode and worked outside the home to extinguish the flames.

As of Thursday evening, the fire was under control and no injuries had been reported.

The state fire marshal has been asked to determine the cause of the fire.

Officials said the fire damage was so extensive that the home is considered a total loss.

