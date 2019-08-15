Wine and beer to be sold at Florida State football games

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Wine and beer will be sold at Florida State University football games this season, according to Seminoles.com.

The drinks will be sold at five locations, two inside Doak Campbell Stadium and three outside the stadium in the tailgating areas.

Fans buying an alcoholic beverage in the stadium will have to drink the beverage in areas adjacent to concession stand.

The tailgating concessions will open when the parking lot opens and will end10 minutes before the start of the game.

Stands in the stadium will stop selling beer and wine at the end of the third quarter.

CLICK HERE FOR FSU FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Locations of the stands have not been released at this time.

A drink menu has not been released.

FSU will play six games at Doak Campbell Stadium. The home opener is against the University of Louisiana at Monroehttps://www.ulm.edu/ at 5 p.m. on Sept. 7.

