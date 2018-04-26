Winter Garden man mistakes wife for intruder, shoots her, police say

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - A man in Winter Garden accidentally shot his wife after he mistook her for an intruder, according to the Winter Garden Police Department.

Officers said the couple were preparing for bed around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when they heard noises that led them to believe someone was in their home, which is located in the Alexander Ridge development.

The couple then checked the home while at least one of them had a gun and decided it was clear, so they went to bed, police said.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., the woman got up from bed and used her phone light to walk to the restroom, according to police. After leaving the restroom and opening their bedroom door, her husband heard her and woke up in fear because he thought it was an intruder, so he shot her two times, police said.

Police said the woman was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers said both the woman and her husband provided them with the same story, but the incident is still being investigated.

