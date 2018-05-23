Winter Garden woman accused of punching infant, officials say

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - The Lake County Sheriff's Office arrested Jessica Lewis, 31, on Monday on a charge of aggravated child abuse. Deputies said Lewis punched a 3-month-old infant in the head because the infant's crying was "overwhelming."

Deputies from the Lake County Sheriff's Office were initially called to Nemour's Children's Hospital in Orlando on May 20 by a child protective investigator from the Department of Children and Families.

Officials said hospital staff notified DCF when an infant with a large skull fracture was brought in to the hospital. Officials said the on-duty doctor also confirmed the child had several fractures in various stages of healing on the legs, right arm and ribs.

The arrest report said Lewis initially told investigators she fell asleep with the baby on top of her after feeding the child in Lady Lake, not at her residence in Winter Garden. It's unclear if Lewis is the child's mother.

Lewis said that upon waking, she found the baby on the floor crying with a swollen head, according to the arrest report. The report said Lewis then said that the child vomited while traveling back to her home in Winter Garden. Authorities said Lewis told them the baby was brought to the hospital from Lewis' residence.

Officials from the Lady Lake Police Department said Lewis was sleeping on a pullout couch in a carpeted living room. Officers said the distance between the couch and the floor was approximately 1 to 2 feet.

Deputies said they told Lewis the distance between the couch and the floor would not cause the type of injury the infant suffered. They said after confronting her, Lewis said "I did it" and that she punched the child because the baby was being "fussy."

Authorities said Lewis was arrested on the charge of aggravated child abuse. Authorities said officers from Orlando Police Department were called in and helped LCSO deputies transfer Lewis to the Orange County Jail.

