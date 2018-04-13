Winter Garden woman transforms neckties into art

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Debra Vineyard's art is turning heads not just for the pictures she creates, but how each piece is made.

It takes an up-close look to realize the Winter Garden resident uses neckties to create her pieces of art.

"I actually take the neck tie, I cut it up into little pieces and I create the art with those neckties," she explained.

Vineyard uses bright-colored ties -- and even those questionable ties -- and transforms them into pictures such as a surreal scene at the beach, a clever cat or even a special portrait.

She has been weaving all sorts of ties together into new art for several years, after two of her friends, Jay Garcia and Dennis Martin, passed away.

"It was my job to go into their condo and sell their belongings for the estate, and I came across their ties and I couldn't get rid of their ties," she said. "I just looked at that bag of ties and thought, 'Here is my paint, right here.'"

Vineyard has already sold a dozen pieces of her tie art and gets commissioned for new pieces, often to help others commemorate those who have passed away.

The art helps others deal with their grief and Vineyard continues to honor Martin and Garcia, whose ties inspired her movement.

"I have goose pimples right now, I know they're smiling upon me," she said. "I know they are helping me, somehow, to do this."

If you want to take a closer look at some of the artist's other necktie art, there's an exhibition at the North Orange Branch Library on 1211 E Semoran Boulevard in Apopka through April 23.

If you're interested in commissioning Vineyard for a piece of art, email debravineyard@cfl.rr.com.

