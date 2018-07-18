Officers shoot self-reported suicidal man who pointed a gun at them, police say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A man who reported himself as suicidal and then pointed a gun at police officers has been shot by those officers, according to officials from the Winter Haven Police Department.

Officers said they received a call from Roderick Helmick, 46, around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday. Helmick said he was suicidal and told the 911 operator that he had a loaded gun, according a news release.

The release said when officials arrived at the Royal Inn Motel at 3525 Highway 17 North in Winter Haven, where Helmick lived, they found him behind the motel. Authorities said when they approached, Helmick pulled a gun from his pocket and pointed it at the officers, which prompted the officers to shoot him multiple times.

Helmick was taken to Lakeland Regional Health, where he is in critical but stable condition, officers said.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation on the incident, as is standard protocol for any officer-involved shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6/ClickOrlando for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.