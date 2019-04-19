Winter Park home on Lake Maitland sells for $7.25 million

At $7.25 million, this is the second most expensive home sale in Winter Park's history.

The 10,000+ square foot home is on Via Lugano on Lake Maitland.

The property is 3.36 acres, and the home was built in 2015.

The home features:

Six bedrooms

Nine and a half bathrooms

Kitchen

Master suite

Multiple fireplaces

Dual offices

Home theater

Gym

Lake views

Summer kitchen

Fire pit

Private sand beach

Infinity-edge pool

“Selling a home of this caliber — in just 94 days and at the second-highest price in area history — is a testament to the strength of the Winter Park market and the lifestyle that Lake Maitland offers. Knowing that we had the full support of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, with its marketing expertise and global reach, we were confident that we’d achieve a successful and timely outcome for our customer,” Mick Night, with Premier Sotheby's International Realty, said in a press release.

