Winter Park shooting leaves man injured, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man is expected to survive after being shot Tuesday afternoon on Aloma Avenue in Winter Park, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of Aloma Avenue.

The 35-year-old man was found suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and taken to an area hospital, according to a news release.

Deputies said the shooter has not been arrested.

Sky 6 video showed crime scene tape surrounding a 7-Eleven.

