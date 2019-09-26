Winter Springs man killed in 4-vehicle crash on Maitland Boulevard

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol said a 28-year-old Winter Springs man was killed in a four-vehicle crash around 4:05 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators said the Winter Springs man was driving eastbound on Maitland Boulevard while three other cars were stopped at a traffic light in the Eden Park Road area.

FHP said 28-year-old did not slow down and the front of his car hit the rear of another vehicle.

This caused the second vehicle to hit another vehicle, that vehicle hit a fourth vehicle, according FHP.

The name of the 28-year-old has not been released at this time.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

