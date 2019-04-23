Witnesses saw vehicle flee after 14-year-old was fatally shot, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Witnesses who were in the area when a 14-year-old boy was fatally shot told deputies that a vehicle fled from the scene after shots were fired, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office incident report released Tuesday.

Antony Lorenzo Reid was found suffering from two gunshot wounds to his neck near the intersection of JR Street and Starbright Drive shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday. He was a Memorial Middle School student who loved ones described as a smart boy who enjoyed playing basketball.

Witnesses and a deputy reported seeing a vehicle drive aggressively out of the area and then park at a complex, according to the report. Information about the vehicle's make, model and driver were redacted from the report.

While no suspect has been publicly identified, deputies said Monday that the shooting was not a random act.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

