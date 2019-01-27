Woman, 22, killed in single-vehicle crash on Turnpike, FHP says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a young woman dead Sunday afternoon.

Troopers said the victim, who was only described as a 22-year-old woman, was driving south on the Florida Turnpike near mile marker 230 when, for an unknown reason, she lost control of her vehicle and left the roadway.

FHP officials said her vehicle overturned and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.