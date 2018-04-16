Woman struck, killed while walking near Lake Square Mall, FHP says

LEESBURG, Fla. - A 43-year-old Tavares woman was killed Sunday night when she walked into the path of a car near the Lake Square Mall, police said.

The fatal crash was reported at 9:55 p.m. at U.S. Highway 441 near the main entrance to the mall.

Leesburg police said Lisa Grantham walked into the path of a 2004 Toyota Highlander that was driven by a 36-year-old Leesburg man.

Grantham was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Northbound U.S. 441 was shut down for about four hours.

The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with any information is asked to call the Leesburg Police Department at 352-787-2121.

