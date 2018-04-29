Woman accused in 2 deaths booked in Florida jail

LEE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman accused of killing her husband at their Minnesota home before killing a woman in Florida who looked like her was booked into a Florida jail Saturday.

Lois Riess, 56, of Minnesota, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 8:15 p.m.

Riess allegedly killed her husband then fled to Lee County, where she is believed to have fatally shot a 59-year-old woman, according to a U.S. Marshals Service news release.

Investigators said they think she killed the Florida woman to assume her identity.

Riess was arrested in Texas after a nationwide manhunt.

Riess has a trial date set for May 29.

