Woman accused of leaving sick infant alone says she made 'bad decision'

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A woman accused of leaving two infants, one of whom requires breathing and feeding tubes, alone in a motel room told authorities she made a "bad decision," according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said an employee at Travel Lodge in Deltona saw Shatieya Dotie, 21, leaving in a bathing suit with a man around 12:30 p.m. Friday and because he knew she had two infants in her care, he used his master key to get into her room.

A 3-month-old girl and a 1-year-old girl were found alone in the room, according to the report. One of the babies suffers from severe medical issues that require her to be on a tracheal tube to help her breath and swallow and a feeding tube on the side of her stomach.

Motel employees called authorities and stayed with the babies until Dotie returned to her room, which was about 25 minutes later, the affidavit said.

Deputies said Dotie first claimed that she thought her social worker was with her children but then admitted she made a "bad decision" leaving the children alone while she went to a gas station.

Dotie knew the girl's medical tube requires constant cleaning, otherwise it could result in her death, according to the report.

A Department of Children and Families investigator responded to the scene and told deputies that the children had previously been taken away from Dotie due to substance abuse and medical neglect issues and they had only recently been returned to her, the affidavit said.

Dotie was arrested on two counts of neglect of a child. DCF is caring for the children.

