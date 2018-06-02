Woman arrested after fatally shooting boyfriend in Bunnell, police say

BUNNELL, Fla. - A woman has been arrested after shooting her boyfriend in Bunnell, according to the Bunnell Police Department.

An officer was dispatched to a shooting in the 700 block of North Bacher Street just after 7:30 p.m. Friday. According to the police report, the person who reported the shooting, later identified as Tammy Almond, 43, said she had accidentally shot her boyfriend.

Police said the officer found a male victim unresponsive on the floor of the home.

The victim, who has not been identified, was later pronounced dead by Flagler County Fire Rescue, police said.

Police said after an interview with Almond, a manslaughter warrant was issued for her arrest.

Almond is being held at the Flagler County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

